Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 761,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

