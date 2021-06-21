International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $48.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.04 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

