Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Stock Position Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF accounts for 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 11.71% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $58,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZD stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $72.12. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,991. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.88.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

