IONChain Market Capitalization Tops $430,756.57 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $430,756.57 and $3,918.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.