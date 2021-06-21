IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and $66.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00080056 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000255 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

