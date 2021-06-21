Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Iridium has a market capitalization of $105,024.94 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00158273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.21 or 1.00474644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,168,625 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

