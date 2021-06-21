Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of Iron Mountain worth $223,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.25 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

