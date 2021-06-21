iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $74,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

