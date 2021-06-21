iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Position Increased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF makes up 7.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $37,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,630,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,894. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64.

