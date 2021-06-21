iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,616. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

