iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

