iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 3.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. 27,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.