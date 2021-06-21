iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $174,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after buying an additional 590,054 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,144,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,255,000 after buying an additional 817,925 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

