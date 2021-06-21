iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Increased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,157. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

