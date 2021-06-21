iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $262.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.70 and a one year high of $264.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

