iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

