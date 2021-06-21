iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

