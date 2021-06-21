Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.41. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Itron stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,716. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

