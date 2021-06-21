Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.