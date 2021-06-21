James Barham Buys 7,237 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).
PCIP stock opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.69.
