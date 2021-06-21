James Barham Buys 7,237 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCIP stock opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.69.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

