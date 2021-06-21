Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $220.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.