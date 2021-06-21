Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BeyondSpring Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.68 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

