Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.61. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.