John B. Walker Sells 7,600,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MGY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 2,897,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

