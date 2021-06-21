John Schlederer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, John Schlederer purchased 89,555 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,762.05 ($19,830.04).

On Monday, April 12th, John Schlederer purchased 17,911 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$5,194.19 ($3,710.14).

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Schlederer acquired 32,946 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,389.61 ($6,706.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

