JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.45. JOYY has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JOYY by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

