JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 271,170 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.52 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.