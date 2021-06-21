JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $40,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,227,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

