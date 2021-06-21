JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Cloudflare worth $40,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders sold 934,317 shares of company stock worth $74,168,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NYSE NET opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

