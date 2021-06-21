JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $102.02 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

