JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,932,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

