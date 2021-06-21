JUST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.05 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $122.87 million and $32.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00131561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,385.50 or 1.00052090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.87 or 0.00839386 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

