Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $47.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $760.59 million and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

