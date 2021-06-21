Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $5,664,231. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

IRM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,918. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

