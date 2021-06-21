Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 24,332 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,015. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

