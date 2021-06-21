Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.