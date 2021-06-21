Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 460.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $72.01. 75,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,369. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

