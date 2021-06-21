Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.57. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

