Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,328. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

