Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,668. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

