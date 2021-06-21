Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$624.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

