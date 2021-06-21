Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,050 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $10.02 on Monday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.