Kepos Capital LP Sells 334,600 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,600 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRBU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000.

OTCMKTS DCRBU opened at $11.56 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

