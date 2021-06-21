Kepos Capital LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 485,802 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 542,737 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

