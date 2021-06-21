Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $336,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,777,000.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

