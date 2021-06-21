KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,611 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.93 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

