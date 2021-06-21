Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.