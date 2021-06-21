Kin (KIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $501,176.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Kin has a total market capitalization of $65.61 million and $501,176.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00054545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00165008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.