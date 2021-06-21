Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,071.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $120,890.59 and approximately $74,071.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00130516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00174311 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,753.07 or 1.00054946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00807923 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

