Kleros Reaches Market Cap of $61.56 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $61.56 million and $2.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00359797 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

